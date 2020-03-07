John Calipari announces Ashton Hagans did not travel with the team

John Calipari announced Saturday on Twitter, Sophomore Guard Ashton Hagans did not travel with the team to Gainsville Florida for the final game of the regular season.

Ashton did not make the trip with us to Florida. He and I met a couple days ago and he asked to step away for a couple days for personal reasons. I support his decision. We are going to need him at 100% for the postseason. — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) March 7, 2020

Hagans later sent a tweet on Twitter supporting his team.

Let’s Get this Win Fellas!!! Love y’all boyss��Be back & Better!!! https://t.co/kRwLyDDzh0 — ashton hagans (@H23Ash) March 7, 2020

Ashton Hagans has reportedly been struggling with injuries on and off this season while also appearing to have heated moments with Coach Cal and other players on the court in Tuesday's loss.

Kentucky tips with Florida at 1 p.m. on WYMT and will have the 1 seed with a double-bye for next week's SEC Tournament.