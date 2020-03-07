John Calipari announces Ashton Hagans did not travel with the team

Updated: Sat 1:07 PM, Mar 07, 2020

GAINSVILLE, Fl (WYMT)- John Calipari announced Saturday on Twitter, Sophomore Guard Ashton Hagans did not travel with the team to Gainsville Florida for the final game of the regular season.

Hagans later sent a tweet on Twitter supporting his team.

Ashton Hagans has reportedly been struggling with injuries on and off this season while also appearing to have heated moments with Coach Cal and other players on the court in Tuesday's loss.

Kentucky tips with Florida at 1 p.m. on WYMT and will have the 1 seed with a double-bye for next week's SEC Tournament.

 