John Calipari: Five Wildcats to enter NBA Draft

John Calipari said that five Wildcats will enter the NBA Draft on Saturday. He made the announcement during his appearance on the SEC Network's "SEC House Party," with Laura Rutledge, Alyssa Lang, Marcus Spears and Tim Tebow.

"What they did before they left, I had individual meetings with each player and I had the staff in there. I wanted everybody to hear it together individually with players but with my staff," Calipari said on the show.

"We just did a Zoom call yesterday with my entire team to try to keep touching base with them, but the reality of it was five of them have put their name in the draft."

The most likely five to test the NBA waters would be junior Nick Richards, sophomores EJ Montgomery, Ashton Hagans and Immanuel Quickley, and freshman Tyrese Maxey. Richards, Hagans and Maxey have all seen their names on big boards consistently.

"We're trying to figure out how with the draft moving, will they have the ability to come back to college at a later date than normal," Calipari said. "I'm even saying, 'What if they go through the draft and don't get drafted?'"

"This is uncertain times right now. The NBA doesn't know when they're going to have a draft," Calipari added.