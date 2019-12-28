Joe Burrow throws 7 TDs, No. 1 LSU routs No. Oklahoma 63-28

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs as Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (48) chases him in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa , Ala.
By  | 
Posted:

ATLANTA (AP) - Joe Burrow turned in the greatest performance yet in his Heisman Trophy season, throwing for seven touchdowns and 493 yards as No. 1 LSU romped to a breathtaking 63-28 victory over No. 4 Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl semifinal.

The unbeaten Tigers now head to the national football championship game against either No. 2 Ohio State or No. 3 Clemson.

LSU is certainly clicking on all cylinders, having dismantled the Sooners with a first half for the ages.

Joe Burrow tied the record for any college bowl game with his seven TDs - all before halftime. Justin Jefferson had four TD catches.

The Tigers had 692 total yards of offense including 532 of those through the air.

 