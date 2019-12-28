Joe Burrow throws 7 TDs, No. 1 LSU routs No. Oklahoma 63-28

Joe Burrow turned in the greatest performance yet in his Heisman Trophy season, throwing for seven touchdowns and 493 yards as No. 1 LSU romped to a breathtaking 63-28 victory over No. 4 Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl semifinal.

The unbeaten Tigers now head to the national football championship game against either No. 2 Ohio State or No. 3 Clemson.

LSU is certainly clicking on all cylinders, having dismantled the Sooners with a first half for the ages.

Joe Burrow tied the record for any college bowl game with his seven TDs - all before halftime. Justin Jefferson had four TD catches.

The Tigers had 692 total yards of offense including 532 of those through the air.