Joanna Bernabei-McNamee named ACC Coach of the Year

Boston College women's basketball head coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Coach of the Year as announced by the league this morning. Bernabei-McNamee earned the honor from both the ACC coaches and Blue Ribbon Panel.

Bernabei-McNamee is the first BC women's head coach to earn Coach of the Year accolades since Cathy Inglese won the honor in the Big East in the 1998-99 season. This is Bernabei-McNamee's second season at Boston College. Last season, BC finished the season with a 14-16 record and went 3-13 in the ACC.

Prior to this season, the Eagles were selected to finish 13th in the ACC by both the Coaches and Blue Ribbon Panel Preseason Polls. Boston College is currently 18-11 overall and 11-7 in the ACC.

The Eagles finished the season tied with Florida State and Virginia Tech in fourth place and secured a six seed in the ACC Tournament. The Eagles will play the winner of Miami/Clemson on Thursday at Greensboro Coliseum (8 p.m.)

The 18 wins stand as the most victories since 2010-11 when BC finished the season at 20-13. The 11-7 conference record set a new program record for most ACC wins. It is also the most in-conference victories since BC went 11-5 in 2003-04 in the Big East.

The Eagles fourth-place finish is the best in program history since BC joined the ACC in 2005-06. Bernabei-McNamee also led the team to six ACC road wins, a new program record. One of the road wins was her first victory over a ranked team, No. 14 Florida State on Jan. 30, since she arrived at the Heights.

The team also defeated Notre Dame on the road and twice in one season for the first time in program history. The Eagles defeated long-time rival Syracuse on the road in the final regular season game. It was the first win over the Orange since the 2005-06 season.

Under Coach Bernabei-McNamee's tutelage, senior Emma Guy has led the ACC in field goal percentage and is 15th in the country (58.8). Guy was named an All-ACC First-Team selection by the Coaches and earned second-team honors from the Blue Ribbon panel yesterday.

Sophomore Taylor Soule was named the ACC's Most Improved Player, All-ACC honorable mention by the coaches and a second-team selection from the Blue Ribbon Panel. The 5-foot-10 forward leads BC in scoring (14.2) and rebounding (8.0). She is fourth in the ACC in field goal percentage (55%) and eighth in rebounding.