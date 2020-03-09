Jim Hicks resigns as Shelby Valley boys basketball head coach

According to reports, Shelby Valley boys basketball head coach Jim Hicks has resigned.

Hicks and the Wildcats bowed out of the 15th Region tournament on Saturday, falling to Lawrence County 63-61.

In his seven seasons at Shelby Valley, Hicks led the Wildcats to a 146-75 record. He led the Wildcats to three 15th Region All 'A' titles, the most recent coming in 2019. Shelby Valley made it to the semifinals of the statewide All 'A' tournament that year, falling to eventual champion University Heights.