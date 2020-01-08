Jenkins' Jerrica Thacker earns Player of the Week with record-breaking performance

Jenkins' Jerrica Thacker put on quite the display against East Ridge.

The junior guard poured in 61 points, which sits behind only Whitney Creech in school history. But Thacker did break a school record for most threes with ten. The junior guard needed all ten as well, as she helped the Lady Cavs to a huge district win.

"It really meant everything to me honestly to come out and play as good as I did because it was our first district win we've had in three years," Thacker said. "Since I moved to Jenkins, my brother knows that that's been a record that I've had on my mind. Ever since I was little, I always wanted to hold a record for myself, and it was everything to me to know that I finally beat the record. It just meant literally everything to me to beat it."

The record represents something bigger for Jenkins' Girls Basketball Head Coach Wesley Bryant. It showcases that players can still gain recognition at small schools, and it represents the growth he has seen in his sister on and off the court.

"Watching her grow, and she loves my kid. She loves her. She's the best aunt in the world. She picks her up and carries her, and when she's crying she gets kisses from her. Just seeing her develop from a little brat to growing into a grown woman - there's nothing really I can say. It's love."