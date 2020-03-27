IndyCar team members and media react to Indy 500 postponements

For the first time in its 104 year history, the Indy 500 will run outside the month of May.

FILE - In this May 26, 2019, file photo, Simon Pagenaud, of France, leads the field through the first turn on the start of the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in Indianapolis. The Indianapolis 500 scheduled for May 24 has been postponed until August because of the coronavirus pandemic and won't run on Memorial Day weekend for the first time since 1946. The race will instead be held Aug. 23. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

"Much like folks down there in Kentucky are dealing with the moving of the date for the Kentucky Derby there are certain traditions that are being pushed aside at least for the year but I think everyone still has the attitude of ‘Ok let's make the best of the given circumstances," said IndyCar Radio Personality Nick Yeoman.

The 500 started in 1911 running each year except for two years during World War I and three years during World War II.

"We are going to have more TV time with practice. There are going to be more TV time with Qualifying. We are still going to have our traditional 500," said John Wolters who works with Andretti Autosport.

The 2020 IndyCar Series was slated to get started March 15th, but a day before the first race, the season was suspended

"Since we’ve come back from St. Pete we haven’t even been in the shop. The last 13 days we have just been off at home￼," said Wolters.

"There’s no races we don’t necessarily get paid," said Yeoman.

Thursday IndyCar announced an updated schedule putting the Indy 500 on August, 23 filling the spot of the Olympics on NBC.

"For a lot of the sports leagues including motorsports, it’s an opportunity kind of think outside the box and starts with a fresh slate. And if you ever wanted to try something different this is the time to do it," said Yeoman.

Also on the schedule, IndyCar's road course race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway the same weekend of the NASCAR race setting up the first IndyCar and NASCAR tripleheader.

"If we're being real about it you’ve seen crowds on the NASCAR side kind of dwindle in the last 5 to 10 years and then certainly Indycar has made baby steps but isn’t back to the level of popularity that it’s all in the heyday in the 70s 80s and 90s," said Yeoman