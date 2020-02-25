Immanuel Quickly shines in win over Texas A&M

Kentucky's Immanuel Quickley (5) passes near Mississippi's Blake Hinson (0) and Khadim Sy (3) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) - Immanuel Quickley had a career-high 30 points and made eight 3-pointers, also a career-best, to lead No. 8 Kentucky to its seventh straight win, 69-60, over Texas A&M. Quickley is the first Kentucky player with consecutive games with at least 25 points since Malik Monk in 2017. The sophomore scored 26 in a win over Florida on Saturday. Wendell Mitchell had 18 points for Texas A&M. The Aggies had a three-game winning streak snapped. They have lost nine straight against ranked opponents.

 