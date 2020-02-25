Immanuel Quickly shines in win over Texas A&M

Immanuel Quickley had a career-high 30 points and made eight 3-pointers, also a career-best, to lead No. 8 Kentucky to its seventh straight win, 69-60, over Texas A&M. Quickley is the first Kentucky player with consecutive games with at least 25 points since Malik Monk in 2017. The sophomore scored 26 in a win over Florida on Saturday. Wendell Mitchell had 18 points for Texas A&M. The Aggies had a three-game winning streak snapped. They have lost nine straight against ranked opponents.