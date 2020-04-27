"I'm not sure that's a viable option." Mark Stoops not sure about playing games without fans

Questions have already risen about the college football season because of COVID-19, and every head coach and administrator will have to answer them. On his latest virtual conference call, Mark Stoops said that he's "not sure that's a viable option" when asked about playing games without fans.

"I really don't know. I think there are definitely some different challenges for us," Stoops said when asked about playing without fans. "The first thing that comes to mind is there's going to be a lot of critics out there. The optics of it, to say you're going to have college kids allowed to play, line up six inches apart from each other, breathe on each other, sweat on each other, get in big piles and do all that but you're not allowed to have fans in the stadium? That's going to be the first thing you hear, right? The optics of it. That's the decisions people need to make. You know my deal, other people are going to make those decisions.

Stoops also mentioned his advice to his players during this time of uncertainty.

"What I tell them is that the world is a big place and there's a lot of people affected by this. We know there's some inconvenience going on right now but we're not alone, so deal with it. Deal with it the best we can. Just like I tell them often is control the things you can control. That's how you do academically, what you're doing with the structure of your day and preparing. When they tell us to go, we'll be ready to go. That's the important message from me to them is to not worry about all that the best they can. It affects all of us. It gets discouraging and tough on all of us but you have to deal with it the best you can. I don't like getting into hypotheticals with them."

The Wildcats are scheduled to start the season on Saturday, September 5th against Eastern Michigan at Kroger Field.