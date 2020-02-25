"I will forever be a Wildcat": Walker Wood transferring to McNeese State

UK Quarterback Walker Wood announced on Twitter Tuesday morning that he will be transferring a little earlier than planned.

"I first want to thank the University of Kentucky for the last three and a half years. It's been hard to put into words what these last few years have meant to me. There's been good times, there's been bad times, and I wouldn't change any of it," Wood wrote in his tweet.

Thanks to help from academic staff, Wood is able to graduate a semester early this May and transfer to McNeese State's graduate program.

"In the last three years, I've met people from all different walks of life and I've made relationships that will last a lifetime. Some of my favorite memories from the last three years are just simply being with my teammates in the locker room. I love y'all," he wrote, adding one last thing. "I will forever be a Wildcat and I'll forever love this university. Thank you, Kentucky!"