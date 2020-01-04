Hot-shooting Wolves down LMU women 76-54

The LMU women's basketball team cut a double-digit lead down to five points, but then went ice cold down the stretch as Newberry pulled out the 76-54 win over the Lady Railsplitters Saturday afternoon.

The loss drops the Lady Railsplitters to 4-6 overall on the season and 3-3 in SAC play.

HOW IT HAPPENED

• The Wolves started off the game with an 8-0 run. LMU answered back to cut it to 9-7 midway through the quarter, but the Wolves went on a late run to lead 19-12 after one stanza.

• LMU came out on fire in the second period, shooting 53.8 percent for the frame, but a pair of Courtney Virgo three-pointers extended the Newberry lead to 11 points. LMU would cut the lead to eight on several occasions but trailed 38-29 at the half.

• An early run by LMU cut the lead to 40-35 to open the third quarter, but five quick points by the Wolves put the lead back to double-digits.

• LMU cut the lead back to nine, but then went ice cold down the stretch, not scoring from the field for over five minutes.

• Newberry took advantage of LMU's cold shooting to push the lead out to over 20 points and LMU would not get it under 21 for the remainder of the game.

KEY PLAYERS/STATS

• Shermeria Quarles and Lexi Kiser led LMU with 10 points apiece.

• Quarles also led LMU on the boards with eight rebounds.

• Kyndall Caudle chipped in nine points, Lauren Flowers had eight and Grace Day scored seven points.

• Kelsey McDermott led the Wolves with 23 points, going 10-11 from the field and 3-3 from three-point range.

• For the game, LMU shot 29.6 percent from the field, 6.3 percent from behind the arc, and 73.3 percent from the charity stripe.

• NC shot 52.9 percent from the field, 47.6 percent from three-point range, and 85.7 percent from the free-throw line.

• The Wolves outrebounded LMU 41-34.

• LMU's bench outscored Newberry's 27-15 and they had 32 points in the paint to the Wolves' 24.

• Newberry improves its lead in the all-time series to 22-9. LMU is now 2-15 all-time in Eleazer Arena.

UP NEXT

The Lady Railsplitters will open up a three-game homestand on Wednesday as they host UVa-Wise at 5:30 p.m. This will be the first-ever meeting between the neighboring schools as conference rivals as the Cavaliers joined the SAC this season.