Highlights and scores from first night of district tournaments

Mon 11:57 PM, Feb 24, 2020

BOYS BASKETBALL

17th District

Semifinal

John Hardin 77, North Hardin 49

22nd District

Play-In

Lou. Western 74, Lou. Iroquois 52

25th District

Play-In

Lou. Portland Christian 63, Lou. St. Francis 55

27th District

Semifinal

Lou. Seneca 76, Lou. Atherton 47

Lou. Trinity 52, Lou. Waggener 50

28th District

Play-In

Lou. Ky. Country Day 58, Lou. Walden 43

30th District

Play-In

Anderson Co. 43, Shelby Co. 40

43rd District

Play-In

Lex. Paul Dunbar 68, Lex. Lafayette 65, OT

GIRLS BASKETBALL

2nd District

Semifinal

McCracken County 88, Community Christian (Paducah) 36

6th District

Semifinal

Webster Co. 72, Union Co. 42

7th District

Semifinal

Madisonville-North Hopkins 63, Dawson Springs 33

8th District

Semifinal

Hopkinsville 69, Fort Campbell 17

13th District

Semifinal

Logan Co. 65, Todd Co. Central 39

14th District

Quarterfinal

Greenwood 51, Warren Central 45

15th District

Semifinal

Barren Co. 68, Monroe Co. 37

16th District

Quarterfinal

Nelson Co. 69, Washington Co. 58

Semifinal

Russell Co. 61, Clinton Co. 43

21st District

Quarterfinal

Beth Haven 33, Lou. Valley 20

24th District

Semifinal

Bullitt East 101, Lou. Fern Creek 22

26th District

Semifinal

Lou. Assumption 60, Lou. Brown 15

27th District

Semifinal

Lou. Atherton 56, Lou. Seneca 23

Lou. Sacred Heart 88, Lou. Waggener 27

West Carter 68, Morgan Co. 52

30th District

Quarterfinal

Spencer Co. 52, Shelby Co. 42

31st District

Quarterfinal

Carroll Co. 58, Henry Co. 44

34th District

Quarterfinal

Lloyd Memorial 70, Villa Madonna 51

35th District

Quarterfinal

Notre Dame 50, Beechwood 18

37th District

Semifinal

Campbell Co. 56, Scott 31

38th District

Semifinal

Harrison Co. 58, Robertson County 28

39th District

Semifinal

St. Patrick 55, Augusta 34

40th District

Semifinal

George Rogers Clark 78, Montgomery Co. 28

42nd District

Quarterfinal

Lex. Sayre 46, Frederick Douglass 43

43rd District

Semifinal

Lexington Catholic 45, Lex. Christian 28

44th District

Semifinal

Madison Central 40, Madison Southern 36

45th District

Quarterfinal

Boyle Co. 50, Danville Christian 32

47th District

Semifinal

Casey Co. 58, Somerset 32

Rockcastle Co. 41, Pulaski Co. 39

50th District

Quarterfinal

South Laurel 95, Williamsburg 71

52nd District

Semifinal

Bell Co. 61, Middlesboro 36

53rd District

Semifinal

Knott Co. Central 65, Cordia 19

54th District

Semifinal

Hazard 41, Buckhorn 25

Leslie Co. 69, Perry Co. Central 64

55th District

Semifinal

Wolfe Co. 62, Breathitt Co. 24

56th District

Semifinal

Owsley Co. 63, Lee Co. 15

58th District

Semifinal

Floyd Central 58, Betsy Layne 26

59th District

Semifinal

Pikeville 84, Jenkins 66

61st District

Semifinal

Rowan Co. 63, Bath Co. 42

64th District

Semifinal

Ashland Blazer 67, Fairview 33

 