Highlights and scores from first night of district tournaments

(WYMT) Highlights and scores from the first night of district tournaments.
BOYS BASKETBALL
17th District
Semifinal
John Hardin 77, North Hardin 49
22nd District
Play-In
Lou. Western 74, Lou. Iroquois 52
25th District
Play-In
Lou. Portland Christian 63, Lou. St. Francis 55
27th District
Semifinal
Lou. Seneca 76, Lou. Atherton 47
Lou. Trinity 52, Lou. Waggener 50
28th District
Play-In
Lou. Ky. Country Day 58, Lou. Walden 43
30th District
Play-In
Anderson Co. 43, Shelby Co. 40
43rd District
Play-In
Lex. Paul Dunbar 68, Lex. Lafayette 65, OT
GIRLS BASKETBALL
2nd District
Semifinal
McCracken County 88, Community Christian (Paducah) 36
6th District
Semifinal
Webster Co. 72, Union Co. 42
7th District
Semifinal
Madisonville-North Hopkins 63, Dawson Springs 33
8th District
Semifinal
Hopkinsville 69, Fort Campbell 17
13th District
Semifinal
Logan Co. 65, Todd Co. Central 39
14th District
Quarterfinal
Greenwood 51, Warren Central 45
15th District
Semifinal
Barren Co. 68, Monroe Co. 37
16th District
Quarterfinal
Nelson Co. 69, Washington Co. 58
Semifinal
Russell Co. 61, Clinton Co. 43
21st District
Quarterfinal
Beth Haven 33, Lou. Valley 20
24th District
Semifinal
Bullitt East 101, Lou. Fern Creek 22
26th District
Semifinal
Lou. Assumption 60, Lou. Brown 15
27th District
Semifinal
Lou. Atherton 56, Lou. Seneca 23
Lou. Sacred Heart 88, Lou. Waggener 27
West Carter 68, Morgan Co. 52
30th District
Quarterfinal
Spencer Co. 52, Shelby Co. 42
31st District
Quarterfinal
Carroll Co. 58, Henry Co. 44
34th District
Quarterfinal
Lloyd Memorial 70, Villa Madonna 51
35th District
Quarterfinal
Notre Dame 50, Beechwood 18
37th District
Semifinal
Campbell Co. 56, Scott 31
38th District
Semifinal
Harrison Co. 58, Robertson County 28
39th District
Semifinal
St. Patrick 55, Augusta 34
40th District
Semifinal
George Rogers Clark 78, Montgomery Co. 28
42nd District
Quarterfinal
Lex. Sayre 46, Frederick Douglass 43
43rd District
Semifinal
Lexington Catholic 45, Lex. Christian 28
44th District
Semifinal
Madison Central 40, Madison Southern 36
45th District
Quarterfinal
Boyle Co. 50, Danville Christian 32
47th District
Semifinal
Casey Co. 58, Somerset 32
Rockcastle Co. 41, Pulaski Co. 39
50th District
Quarterfinal
South Laurel 95, Williamsburg 71
52nd District
Semifinal
Bell Co. 61, Middlesboro 36
53rd District
Semifinal
Knott Co. Central 65, Cordia 19
54th District
Semifinal
Hazard 41, Buckhorn 25
Leslie Co. 69, Perry Co. Central 64
55th District
Semifinal
Wolfe Co. 62, Breathitt Co. 24
56th District
Semifinal
Owsley Co. 63, Lee Co. 15
58th District
Semifinal
Floyd Central 58, Betsy Layne 26
59th District
Semifinal
Pikeville 84, Jenkins 66
61st District
Semifinal
Rowan Co. 63, Bath Co. 42
64th District
Semifinal
Ashland Blazer 67, Fairview 33