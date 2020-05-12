High school football bowl games preparing for possibility of games getting delayed or cancelled

The mountain and state of Kentucky are no stranger to early season bowl games.

"With the bowl game, trying to plan the future, everything's up in the air right now," Tim Bargo said, the First Priority executive director for Tri-County. "You can't do a whole lot of planning."

With so many slated for the fall, bowl games and their sponsors around the Commonwealth face the possibility of cancellations.

"There's - what Joe your list probably has 50 bowl games on there now," KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett said.

"If they make any decisions with cutting our games or whatever, I'd expect that bowl games would probably be part of that," Brett Keene, Community Trust Bank - Pikeville Market President said.

The loss of bowl games would impact companies' advertising.

"For us, it's a PR situation," Bargo said. "You know us putting on a bowl game, it's kinda like when you see the Chick-Fil-A Bowl in college, it makes you wanna go eat at Chick-Fil-A if you haven't."

It's also a loss for the communities in which high school football means a great deal.

"I think it would have a negative impact as far as how society feels," Keene said.

"If we could have it, I think it's gonna bring the community back together, show some normalcy obviously," Bargo added.

Like everything else, it's a hurry up and wait situation for bowl games around the mountains and the Commonwealth.