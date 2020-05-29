High school coaches react to new KHSAA plan

"The first two weeks are critical in getting a plan together and getting all the personal protection stuff in order, and getting a good plan together where we can get those kids together safely," Breathitt County Head Football Coach Kyle Moore said.

Moore, along with other coaches, can start meeting with their athletes on June 1 and getting back to workouts on June 15.

"I miss my kids. I'm excited about getting to see them again and work with them," Lynn Camp Head Football Coach Allen Harris added. "I'm sure they miss it too. I have a lot of kids that text me chomping at the bit, wanting to get back to work."

A period that most coaches have reserved for getting back into shape.

"That period we're talking about, from year to year is usually a time where we are more focused - or at least my team is - on fitness, on skills for that June workout we normally have," Prestonsburg Girls Soccer Coach Paul Burchett said.

"I think the goal is to get them back, to start getting them stronger and getting them faster, and then just getting them a little more in that mindset of things getting back to normal," Pikeville Football Coach Chris McNamee added.

While eliminating the dead period allows coaches and athletes to interact, som coaches want to be careful to not put too much on kids for a long season.

"I think you gotta be careful about - some of these people are gonna start June 15th and are expecting to go deep in the playoffs," McNamee said. "That puts a lot on kids."

The KHSAA Board of Directors also brought up the point that some coaches treat voluntary workouts as mandatory, but coaches don't see that happening.

"If families want to get together and do some stuff, I don't know any coach that would discourage a player from doing those things," Moore said.

To watch the full KHSAA Board of Directors meeting from Thursday afternoon, click here.