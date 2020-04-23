High school athletes tune down signing ceremonies due to COVID-19

Moments like these are precious.

"At our school, it's like a really big deal because we're in such a small town that when an athlete signs somewhere, we blow it up huge," Knox Central Senior Abigail Sharp said.

Normally in full rooms of classmates and loved ones, high school students sign their letters of intent.

"It's kinda something you look forward to - having all your friends and family around you when you're signing, cause it's usually a big day," Harlan County Senior Jacob Wilson said.

But just like every other sporting event, COVID-19 has put those on hold.

"I wouldn't necessarily say it took away, because you're still signing and still officially becoming a part of a new program, so that was nice. But it's just different," Wilson said, who signed with John Luttrell and Union football.

Instead, Abigail Sharp and Jacob Wilson made the most of their moments.

"We made a little setup here at home and we printed it off, and we streamed it on Facebook," Sharp said. "It made it kinda more meaningful I guess because it was such a close-knit signing for my family. It was a big deal, cause I'm the first athlete to sign to college in our family."

Sharp signed with the University of the Cumberlands Cheerleading.

Despite the pandemic and adjustments, athletes around the Mountains hold on to the excitement of what's to come.

"You know, all this work leading up to it, meeting new people, meeting your new teammates, just a whole new beginning, a whole new start," Wilson said.

