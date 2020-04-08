Help us out as we put together our greatest Eastern Kentucky sports bracket

No March Madness, no sports, no problem. The WYMT Sports team is launching its "Greatest of Eastern Kentucky" bracket, and we need your help.

We will have four different regions made up of 16 different teams, similar to the NCAA Tournament. Each region will represent a different aspect of sports in Eastern Kentucky. The four regions are greatest game, greatest team, greatest sports figure, and greatest moment.

What we need for you all are your suggestions. If you have a game, team, sports figure or moment that you think should be considered, let us know. You can email us at sports@wymt.com, tag us on Twitter @SportsOT, or tag any of the personal pages of Willie Hope, Tommy Pool or Camille Gear.

We will release the bracket on Friday, April 10th. We look forward to hearing from you!