Head Coach David Jones calls for unity among head coaches, start of minority coaching organization in Kentucky

As protests continue around the United States, people are starting to find ways to make tangible change in their professions.

"I put out a post how it was very important for us coaches as a whole," Bourbon County Head Coach David Jones said. "Not only your minority coaches but your coaches as a whole."

The Belfry graduate sees this time as an opportunity for the Commonwealth to come together, especially minority head coaches in Kentucky.

"That's one thing I'm trying to start here in Kentucky is a coaches minority association," Jones explained. "It's for the minority coaches and it's just to help these young coaches, African-American coaches that are coming up like myself."

All Minority coaches in Ky!!! Listen we really need to form something to help not only us but the future of Minority coaches! Just doing some research and we don’t have many on boards or committees to even be heard and that’s strange to me! Please inbox me I’ll do the ground work — David Jones (@davidjones_7) May 30, 2020

Jones has taken his experiences growing up and playing sports in Eastern Kentucky as a way to help his athletes and coaching staff.

"I was raised by a white guy, his name was David Cook. He was literally ready to give up his business and make money because of people's opinion about race," Jones said. "We teach our kids here, it's all about faith, family, academics and football. And the key thing too, we always let them know we love them. I'm telling another ethnicity I love them, they truly understand that and feel that."

Jones has already had some other coaches reach out to him about starting an organization in the Commonwealth.

"The first guy that reached out to me was Neal Brown from WVU. I talked to Coach Scroggins from out there in Louisville. Everybody, including high school coaches, has reached out to me."

Jones' goal is to spread love, not some of the hate that has happened across the country.

