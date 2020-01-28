Hazard's deep All 'A' run earns them Team of the Week

After a run to the All 'A' semifinals, the Hazard boys' team earned Team of the Week. The Bulldogs defeated Louisville Collegiate on a buzzer-beater in the quarterfinals before taking down fellow Mountain team Paintsville.

FINAL: @HazardBoysBball wins it! @JNaps9 steps up and knocks down the big 3. The Bulldogs win it, 42-39. They play the winner of Paintsville and Harlan in the quarterfinals. @SportsOT @kentuckyalla pic.twitter.com/CmWlcfKC5Z — Willie Hope (@WillieWYMT) January 23, 2020

FINAL: @HazardBoysBball moves on to the @kentuckyalla semifinals with a 48-39 win over @PHSTigerHoops. Great effort from both teams. Dawgs take on the winner of Sacred Heart and Somerset. @SportsOT pic.twitter.com/ivOnNVMTbH — Willie Hope (@WillieWYMT) January 25, 2020

The Bulldogs had their winning streak snapped at 8, giving them their first loss of the decade and their first loss to a team in Kentucky this year.