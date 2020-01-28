Hazard's deep All 'A' run earns them Team of the Week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a run to the All 'A' semifinals, the Hazard boys' team earned Team of the Week. The Bulldogs defeated Louisville Collegiate on a buzzer-beater in the quarterfinals before taking down fellow Mountain team Paintsville.

The Bulldogs had their winning streak snapped at 8, giving them their first loss of the decade and their first loss to a team in Kentucky this year.

 
