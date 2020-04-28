Hazard's Jacob Johnson makes string music on and off the court

Normally you here Jacob Johnson making the strings sing at Memorial Gymnasium. But these days, the Hazard senior is playing some different string music.

"My dad bought it for himself, and I just said I wanna pick it up and start messing with it, so I've been playing for about two years," Johnson said about his time playing the guitar.

It's a remedy he used to get him through some of the tough moments throughout Hazard's stellar season.

"After a loss, if I wanna just calm down, get some anger out, I come beat around on the guitar," Johnson said.

Johnson's favorite artist? None other than Eastern Kentucky native Tyler Childers.

"I don't think there's a bigger Tyler Childers fan, I'm just gonna be honest with you."

In fact, it was Childers playing in Johnson's ears throughout the season.

"Pregame, all my buddies are listening to rap and rock, and I'm over here listening to Tyler Childers," Johnson said. "I just feel like I connect with him and all his music and I really enjoy listening to him."

Johnson vowed on Twitter to learn all of Childers' songs by the end of quarantine, something his video shows he's well on his way to.

Quarantine is gonna give me the chance to learn every @TTChilders song there is on earth pic.twitter.com/oYwGT1FFQc — Jacob Johnson (@jakej3022) April 26, 2020

Johnson was pretty good on the court as well, averaging 8.7 points and shooting 38.2% from three for the Bulldogs, who won the 14th Region title.