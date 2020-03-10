Hazard pulls away from Wolfe County in overtime, punches ticket to Rupp Arena

It took an extra frame to decide the boys 14th Region winner, but Hazard pulled away in overtime to win their first region title since 2009, 57-51 over Wolfe County.

After being down by eight in the third quarter, the Wolves took a lead late in the fourth quarter on a Wilgus Tolson three. After Hazard retook the lead on free throws, Tolson hit three free throws to send the game into overtime. Logan Hall came up big in OT with two huge buckets to give Hazard an advantage. The Bulldogs sealed the title at the line.

Hall was named Tournament MVP, while Reece Fletcher, Wade Pelphrey and Jacob Johnson were named to the All-Tournament team. Wilgus Tolson, Sawyer Thompson and Jazz Johnson all earned the honor for the Wolves.

Wolfe County continues its search for a region title. The Wolves made it to the championship game in 1969 and 2001, both times losing to Hazard by one. This year's team only loses one senior in Hunter Brewer, and the Wolves hope to be back again next season.

Hazard now turns their attention to the Boys Sweet 16. They take on 6th Region champ Fern Creek in the first round. The Tigers took down Jeffersontown in the 6th Region final. The two will tip-off at noon on Thursday, March 19th.