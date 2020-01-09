Hazard hires Greenup County's Scott Grizzle as new head football coach

The Hazard football program had to fill a head coaching vacancy for the first time in 17 years after the departure of Mark Dixon. Hazard announced on Thursday afternoon that they hired Greenup County's Scott Grizzle as the man to replace Dixon.

The search is over for Hazard football. The team was told just a couple minutes ago that Scott Grizzle will be the new head coach. Grizzle was the head coach at Greenup County the past 4 years. @SportsOT pic.twitter.com/Z4Rhw2NPtj — Willie Hope (@WillieWYMT) January 9, 2020

The staff at Hazard believes that Grizzle is the best man to continue on the Bulldogs' football tradition, one that includes a state title and one of the winningest programs in Kentucky high school football.

"I think Coach (Grizzle) brings a lot to the program," Hazard Athletic Director Al Holland said. "He's a young guy, early 30s, brings a lot of excitement to the program, and I think that's critical for our program."

"What made Coach Grizzle stand out more than any is that he's from an All A school. He's coaching at Greenup High School," Happy Mobelinin said, the principal at Hazard High School. "He's turned that program around and won some games in a really tough district."

"With Scott Grizzle, we feel that he will bring a lot of energy, he will bring a lot of knowledge, and we're real excited to have him," Hazard Superintendent Sondra Combs added.

Grizzle played high school football at Raceland. He went 23-22 in his four years at Greenup County.