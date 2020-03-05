Hazard, Letcher Central punch tickets to 14th region semi-finals

In the first game of the doubleheader, it was Hazard versus Breathitt County. The Bulldogs lead 16-13 at the end of the first quarter.

By the time halftime rolled around, the Bulldogs extended that lead to 34-29. Ultimately it was Hazard who came out on top, winning 59-47. Logan Hall lead the Bulldogs with 17, while Wade Pelphrey had 16.

Breathitt County ended its season 13-17.

In the second game, it was the Owsley County Owls versus the Letcher Central Cougars.

At the half, Letcher Central led 36-18. The Cougars broke the second quarter open with a 13-0 run to start.

The Cougars extended their lead 51-36 at the end of the third quarter.

Owsley County made a valiant effort, but it was the Cougars winning 73-62.

Owsley County finished its season 19-14.