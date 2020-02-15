Harlan hits 25 3-pointers in win over Lynn Camp to set KHSAA record

Harlan's senior night was one for the record books on Friday night in a 98-77 win over Lynn Camp.

The Green Dragons hit 25 3-pointers to set a 13th Region record, according to Kentucky High School Athletic Association statistics, and ranked third all-time in state history.

Charles David Morton hit 10 3-pointers in a 30-point performance. Sophomore Jordan Akal led the Dragons with 32 points with nine 3-pointers. Kaleb McLendon hit five 3-pointers and Jon Eldridge added 13 points with one 3-pointer.

The 12-13 Dragons play at Leslie County on Saturday.