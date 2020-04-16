Harlan Tourism comes up with unique virtual 5K

Trying to stay active while social distancing - not an easy task.

"I wanna stay active even though we are practicing social distancing," Harlan County's Pamela Massingale said. "So anything to get out and stay healthy and stay active, I'm ready to do it."

Among other activities to try to get people out of their houses and safely active, Harlan Tourism came up with their own unique 5K.

"We started toying around with the idea of a virtual 5K because with our organization being closed to the public, we wanted to make sure we were putting together events or ideas or games or things like that would adhere to the Governor's guidelines for social distancing," Brandon Pennington said, the Harlan Tourism executive director.

It's a simple process. Runners track their progress throughout their run with one of the running apps or on their phones. They email those results to Htcc@harlanonline.net. They will receive a t-shirt in the mail, and if they are one of the first 50 people to complete the 5K, they will also get a medal.

"It's an interesting idea because you can be anywhere in the world and participate in this 5K," Pennington said. "You can do any route, you can do it at your leisure, anytime you want, as long as it's within the days that we've selected that you can perform the 5K."

For those with cabin fever, it's a way to get outside and get active with their families while still social distancing to stay healthy.

"We see that families are doing it all together and completing it," Pennington continued. "We can kinda see that bringing them together, and it gets them out of the house too, which is great."

For more information, visit https://harlancountytrails.com/. The last day to complete the 5k is April 30th.