Harlan County's Taylor Spurlock commits to Colorado School of Mines

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County senior Taylor Spurlock will continue his basketball career at Division II Colorado School of the Mines.

Spurlock was a part of this year's Harlan County team that won the 52nd District and finished as runner-ups in the 13th Region. The senior led the Black Bears in points (17.4) and rebounds (6.0) per game while shooting 50.7% from the field.

 