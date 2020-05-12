Harlan County's Taylor Spurlock commits to Colorado School of Mines

Harlan County senior Taylor Spurlock will continue his basketball career at Division II Colorado School of the Mines.

Excited to announce that I’ve signed to play basketball at Colorado school of Mines. @minesmbb @MinesAthletics pic.twitter.com/Y8met8Br6m — Taylor Spurlock (@taylor_spurlock) May 10, 2020

Spurlock was a part of this year's Harlan County team that won the 52nd District and finished as runner-ups in the 13th Region. The senior led the Black Bears in points (17.4) and rebounds (6.0) per game while shooting 50.7% from the field.