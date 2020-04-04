Harlan County's Debbie Green out after six years as head coach

After six years with Harlan County, Debbie Green is no longer with the program.

Green posted a winning record 129-48, leading the Lady Bears to their first 13th Region Tournament title in 2018. She led the Lady Bears to four straight region title games.

While at Harlan County, Green and company won two WYMT Mountain Classic titles.

"We just got really good kids. Harlan County has got state of the art facilities. I love walking into that gym and coaching on that floor. there's really a lot of pride," said Green.

Green said while her coaching future is unknown, she is enjoying the time at home with family.