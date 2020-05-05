Harlan County tabs former coach Anthony Nolan as next girls basketball head coach

The Harlan County girls basketball program has found their new head coach in a familiar face. Assistant Principal Anthony Nolan will take over the program after Debbie Green's six-year tenure.

Nolan was the head coach before Green. He led the Lady Black Bears to a 132-48 record over six years, including two 52nd District championships and three 13th Region title game appearances.

Here's the full release from Harlan County Public Schools' Facebook page:

Harlan County High School has named Assistant Principal Anthony Nolan as the new Lady Bear Basketball coach.

The school site based decision-making council met at noon today (Tuesday, May 5th) to approve the selection from nearly a dozen applicants.

Nolan served as the inaugural Lady Bear coach for six years, compiling an impressive 132-48 record.

Principal Kathy Minor said the school had a pool of excellent applicants. She said Nolan was at the top of the list because of his proven success and commitment to HCHS.

“He has tremendous work ethic and when you combine this with his expertise of the game, experience, and leadership skills there is no doubt the girls program will continue to succeed,” she said. “We are very fortunate to have him on our HC administrative team and now on our coaching staff.

Harlan County High School Athletic Director Eugene Farmer said, “Coach Nolan has been a winner everywhere he has coached. He was very successful as head boys coach at James A. Cawood High School and also did a phenomenal job building the Harlan County High School girls program into the regional power that it has become.”

Farmer said Nolan “brings championship experience, a wealth of knowledge, and an outstanding win/loss record to the table. We look forward to many more championships for the Harlan County Lady Bears Program under his direction.”

“The students of Harlan County are blessed with a school board and Superintendent that genuinely cares about the success of students and athletes,” said Nolan. “Harlan County High School has a wonderful administration that genuinely cares as well, and I am proud to be a part of that administration.”

Nolan said he is pleased to be able to return to coaching. “I enjoy the game of basketball and I am passionate about teaching the game, which is what I missed the most,” he said. “I have coached over 500 games for the Harlan County Schools and have never had any desire to coach anywhere else. I look forward to rebuilding the program at Harlan County High School.”

Nolan said he looks forward to working with the players to develop a style that will provide them the greatest opportunity for success.

Nolan said he is closely monitoring the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s restrictions and dead period issued due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

“It is unfortunate that we are starting with all these restrictions in place,” he said. “I know these players are as excited as I am to get started and we will be ready to work hard as soon as we are given the opportunity to get on the court.