Harlan County sweeps Harlan in double header

The Black Bears may have got the best of the Green Dragons Thursday night, but both games proved to be thrillers in front of a packed gym.

The Lady Black Bears held off the Lady Green Dragons to win 82-74. Morgan Blakley scored 37 points for Harlan County while Harlan's Natalee King scored 34.

On the Boys' side, Harlan County beat Harlan 67-64.

Jordan Akal, WYMT's Player of the Week and the newest member of the 1,000 point club for the Green Dragons, had a shot to tie the game at the end but couldn't get the three to fall.

Harlan County 8th grade Trent Noah scored 18 second-half points after being held scoreless in the first.