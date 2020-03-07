Harlan County outlasts Clay County; Knox Central ends South Laurel's winning streak to set boys' 13th Region final

The 13th Region boys' semifinals provided two match-ups that came down to the wire. Harlan County and Knox Central survived the semifinals to move on to Monday's championship game.

In game one, Harlan County withstood a strong Clay County start. The Black Bears trailed by one at the end of the first half. The two went back and forth in the second half before the Black Bears pulled away to win 65-58. Black Bear Trent Noah won Player of the Game with 16 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Clay County was led by Connor Robinson, who scored 18 points and pulled down nine rebounds.

Knox Central and South Laurel provided another entertaining match-up in game two of the night. The two traded blows throughout the night as South Laurel took a 26-24 lead into the half. The Panthers went up by as much as 11 in the fourth quarter, but South Laurel battled back and had a chance to win. However, the Cardinals' final shot fell short and the Panthers advanced to their second straight region title game.

In his final game for South Laurel, 13th Region Player of the Year Matthew Cromer scored 20 points for the Cardinals.

Harlan County and Knox Central will meet at 7 p.m. at Corbin Arena for the boys' 13th Region championship.