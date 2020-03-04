Harlan County, Clay County advance to 13th region semifinals

The Harlan County Black Bears and the Clay County Tigers advanced in the 13th Region Boys' Tournament Wednesday Night, setting up a semifinal match up between the two on Saturday.

In the first game, Harlan County used runs to get ahead of the Redhounds and ultimately stay there. Corbin didn't just go away however. Carter Stewart and Cole Hicks did what they could to keep their season alive. Stewart scored 15 with Hicks scoring 13. Matthew Taylor and Alex Byrley also recorded double digits on the score sheet with 14 and 12 points respectively.

Corbin cut the deficit to just 7 going into the final quarter, but the Black Bears outscored the Redhounds 27-18 in the 4th quarter icing the game 74-58.

Taylor Spurlock lead Harlan County with 24 points while three others hit double digits including Jacob Wilson's 19.

Spurlock earned both the media and Air Raid Player of the Game award.

In the second game of the night, Barbourville put the Clay County Tigers down 19-9 early leading 21-15 after one.

Clay County then opened it up in the second quarter out scoring the other Tigers by 20, taking a 42-28 lead at the half.

In the second half, Matthew Gray and the Barbourville Tigers rallied back sticking with in two in the fourth quarter. Gray had 24 points with help from Shawn Vaughn adding 12.

With the game close, Connor Robinson would score nine straight points pulling away to an 80-68 win for Clay County.Robinson finished with 19 points bringing his season points total to 1508.

Jacob Curry was also big for the Tigers, going 4-7 from three point range and marking 24 points.

The Black Bears and the Tigers will start the Boys' semifinal action on Saturday.