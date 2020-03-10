Girls teams descend on Rupp Arena for Sweet 16

The Girls Sweet 16 Tournament tips off on Wednesday, March 11th. On Tuesday, teams made their way to Lexington for the big dance.

(Photo: KHSAA)

South Laurel, Letcher Central and Pikeville all headed up to Lexington on Tuesday in preparation for their games on Wednesday and Thursday.

South Laurel will take on Sacred Heart on Thursday, March 12th at Noon. The Valkyries defeated South Laurel 74-50 on January 4th at Franklin County.

Letcher Central will take on the winner of Region 9, either Notre Dame or Ryle on Wednesday, March 11th at 1:30 p.m.

Second stop of the day @LCCougarSports!! Good luck at Rupp ladies!! @SportsOT pic.twitter.com/ReMZhcgN0q — Camille Gear (@CamilleWYMT) March 10, 2020

Back-to-back 15th Region champions Pikeville will battle Casey County out of the 12th Region on Wednesday as well at 6:30 p.m.