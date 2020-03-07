Martin County, Lawrence County headed to 15th region semifinals

In the first game of the doubleheader, Martin County lead the Panthers 11-5 at the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers fought back to take a 18-15 lead at the half, but it was the Cardinals ending the third quarter 28-25.

The game went into overtime tied at 50 all.

A Brady Dingess scoop and score ended the game. The Cardinals move on to the championship game, winning 62-59.

Pikeville ended its season 17-12.

Brady Dingess lead the Cardinals with 16 points. Rylee Samons lead the Panthers with 26 points.

In the second game of the doubleheader, it was the Shelby Valley Wildcats versus the Lawrence County Bulldogs.

This game was very back and forth. The Bulldogs led the Wildcats 14-12 at the end of the first quarter.

By the time halftime came around, Lawrence County extended their lead to five points, 33-28.

The Bulldogs led by 12 at the end of the third, 50-38.

Shelby Valley made a great effort to come back at the end but fell short.

The Lawrence County Bulldogs punched their ticket to the boys' 15th region finals, winning 63-61.

Cody Maynard lead the Bulldogs with 21 points, while his brother Tyler Maynard had 18 points.

Shelby Valley ended its season 25-8. Cody Potter finished with 17 points, while Kaden Robinson had 15.