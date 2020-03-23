"I need to play soccer:" Get to know Prestonsburg's Makayla Ousley

Prestonsburg Senior Makayla Ousley was born to play soccer.

"She's what I would call a soccer junkie I mean she just never stops," says Prestonsburg Head Coach Paul Burchett.

When Ousley was five years old, her mom had a different sport in mind.

"I started out doing gymnastics and dance," says Senior Midfielder Makayla Ousley.

After two days of trying gymnastics, Ousley found her true calling.

"I begged my mom I said I know I'll be good at it please just let me sign up let me quit gymnastics, I need to play soccer," Ousley stated.

"You would see her at a football game and at a basketball game she would have her soccer ball with her when she was 10, 11, 12, 13 years old. So yeah she was always really good with the ball," Burchett added.

Like most five-year old's playing soccer, Ousley started as a goalkeeper but that quickly changed.

"Eventually he just realized that I don't like to dribble much I like to get the ball find someone to pass it to and find an outlet and that's obviously what a midfielder does," says Ousley.

By the time Ousley stepped on Prestonsburg's field, she lit up the stat breaking a 23-year-old record with 117 career assists.

"Proud moment for me and her mother to see that she is being recognized for something and for the hard work she's put into it," said Sean Ousley, Makayla's dad.

Ousley's career spans across more than the high school level, she signed to play college soccer for the University of the Cumberlands.

"I'm really excited to see how far I can go and really challenge myself I don't know high school soccer is completely different from college and I just want to see if I would be able to do it," Ousley added.

