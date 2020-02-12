Georgia Tech stuns No. 5 Louisville 64-58

ATLANTA (AP) - Moses Wright made a huge block at one end, then powered inside for a basket that helped Georgia Tech pull off a 64-58 upset of No. 5 Louisville.

The loss snapped the Cardinals' 10-game winning streak. Louisville lost for the first time since early January with a truly dreadful offensive performance against the Yellow Jackets.

The Cardinals never led, hitting just 19 of 56 shots from the field. That included a 3-of-24 brick fest beyond the 3-point arc.

Jordan Nwora, the ACC's leading scorer at 19.5 points per game, was held to a season-low 2 points.

 