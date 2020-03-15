From the court of Rupp Arena to a Laurel County Park

While the South Laurel Lady Cardinals defeated the number one team in the state on Thursday during the KHSAA Girls' Sweet 16, the team may never get a shot at playing for a state title.

After the first game Thursday between South Laurel and Sacred Heart, the KHSAA announced they were suspending both tournaments due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"There may eventually be a way we can finish. We don't know," said KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett.

The South Laurel Lady Cardinals went from joy and elation to heartbreak.

"We have a host that kind of takes you to your locker room and he whispered to me, 'Hey just to let you know this is going to be postponed. I'm like 'What do you mean,'" said South Laurel Girls' Coach Chris Souder.

Then came the news to the players.

"He is like just so you know, it is suspended. We were like oh, what?" Still, even when he told me it was like it wasn't real," said Senior Ally Collett.

Now the biggest question is when and if the tournament will resume.

"I'm really trying to hold on to the hope that it isn't done. it isn't over," said Amerah Steele.

"We don't get another chance like the younger people who play sports are like 'Yeah that stinks, but we have next year.' But we really don't," said Collett.

Sunday, when the KHSAA Girls' State Title game was supposed to tip-off, the Lady Cardinals couldn't help but think what could have been.

"I told my wife this morning, I was like 'Man, we very easily could be having our pregame meal right now before heading to Rupp Arena," said Souder.

"I've tried not to think about it because it is really hard. It just feels like life has stopped," said Ally Collett.

"And it is not only like we wouldn't get to play in the state tournament, but it is over for me, Ally, and Syd," said Amerah Steele.

It's not just these Seniors, but for the team as a whole, who isn't guaranteed another trip. Stories like the adversity the team has overcome in the last few years and Emily and Lindsey Cox becoming third generation players to play in the Sweet 16, could not have an actual ending.

Because the goal that the Cardinals have dreamed of for a while is the closest South LAurel has come to achieving it, but yet so far away.

The KHSAA still hasn't set a deadline on whether or not the tournament will be resumed or canceled but has implemented a dead period until April 12.