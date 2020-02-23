Friends, family, and former players celebrate UPIKE Head Coach Kelly Wells

After UPIKE's final MSC game of the season, friends, family, and former players gathered to celebrate Kelly Wells after announcing he was stepping down as the Men's Head Basketball Coach.

Wells leaves the men’s basketball program as the winningest coach in university history, with 331 wins across his 14 seasons in Pikeville. He also boasts the best winning percentage by any Pikeville basketball coach with more than a four-year tenure.

The Morehead, Ky., native put UPIKE men’s basketball on the map nationally in his time as coach, leading the Bears to eight of their 13 NAIA tournament appearances, including the last seven straight.

His crowning achievement came in his first NAIA tournament appearance when he led the unseeded Bears on a Cinderella run through the tournament, defeating five seeded opponents in seven days to bring home Pikeville’s first NAIA National Championship. He was also named the 2011 NAIA Coach of the Year following that championship season.

Wells has coached 24 NAIA All-Americans at Pikeville, including two NAIA Players of the Year in Bruce Reed in 2014 and Kenny Manigault in 2015, as well as 34 All Mid-South Conference honorees.

Before coming to Pikeville, Wells had already built an illustrious career in the high school circuit, coaching three seasons at Marion County High School and eight seasons at Mason County where he led the Royals to the 2003 KHSAA State Championship. During this time Wells was named two-time Coach of the Year. He also spent a single season at Hawai’i Pacific before coming to Pikeville.

Across his entire coaching career, Wells has earned nearly 550 wins across all levels of competition.

UPIKE will play one more non-conference game at home Tuesday before starting post season play.