Freshman Addison Wilson notches career-high as Patriots fly past Harriers

Freshman Addison Wilson recorded a career-high 17 points, including five three's, to pace the Patriots women's basketball team to a 90-32 win over Miami-Hamilton Thursday night on Randy Vernon Court. With the win, the Patriots improve to 12-2 on the season, while the Harriers move to 5-13.

In addition to Wilson, Carla Covane notches her third double-double of the season, finishing with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Megan Morton added 12 points as Hannah Lawson and Jasmyne Stewart finish with ten points apiece. Reagon Begole dished out a team-high four assists coupled with eight rebounds and seven points.

Covane got off to a fast start going 4-4 for eight points in the first quarter. The Patriots jumped out to an 11-2 start. The two teams traded baskets until Wilson and Stewart combined for five straight points to make it 20-9 with 1:12 remaining. Kayla Bruner hit from long range to extend UC's lead to 23-11 after the opening period.

The Patriots clamped down on the defensive side of the ball, limiting the Harriers to six points in both the second and third quarters. Cumberlands, on the other hand, netted 47 points over that stretch to extend their lead to 69-23. The Patriots utilized runs of 19, 10, 8, and six points over the course of that 20-minute stretch.

The Patriots' strong play continued into the final period as a Bruner field goal sparked 14 unanswered points, which was capped off by a Wilson three making it 84-23 with 3:52 remaining. Miami-Hamilton went on a 9-6 run to close out the game for the 90-32 final.

Cumberlands recorded 43 points from their bench and shot 49.3% from the field in the win

The Patriots will return to action Saturday, January 4, as they host Fisk. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. with live stats available here and live video available here.