Dublin, OH native and four-star running back Michael Drennen signed with Kentucky, giving the Cats a dynamic play maker who some have called, 'The Next Lynn Bowden.'

Drennen picked Kentucky over USC, Ohio State and defending national champion LSU. The four-star back has known Vince Marrow for a number of years now, and said before the commitment that he was keeping an eye out for the possibility of Marrow taking the Youngtown State head coaching job.