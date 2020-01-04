Four Patriots hit double figures as Cumberlands rout Bulldogs

Led by an 11 point, 16 rebound, double-double performance from Carla Covane, the Patriots dominate Fisk at home 93-30. Saturday's win marks four straight for Rick Reeve's squad, with the last three coming by 50+ points. UC improves to 13-3 on the season as they head into conference play, while Fisk drops to 2-18.

In addition to Carla Covane, three other Patriots notched double-digit scoring efforts against the Bulldogs. Megan Morton shot 3-5 from beyond the arc, putting up 15 points while Reagan Begole finished with 12 points, grabbing seven rebounds. Addison Wilson earns her second straight game in double figures after scoring 14.

Out of the gate, Carla Covane scored four straight to spark a 16-2 run from the Patriots that last the first seven minutes of the contest. Abbi Douglas, Reagon Begole, and Hannah Lawson all got involved in the first eight minutes, contributing to a 19-4 Patriots lead with two minutes to go. Abbi Estes rounded out the first period with two threes as the Patriots led 27-9 going into the second quarter.

UC carried momentum into the second quarter, with four straight three-pointers drained by Abbey Estes, Hannah Lawson and Megan Morton. The Patriots pushed their lead further, going on to lead 60-11 with a minute remaining in the half. Fisk would manage just one more field goal as UC headed into the locker room leading 60-14, finishing the first half shooting 62.2% as a team.

The Bulldogs started out the second half hot, going on a 4-0 run in the first four minutes. The Patriots responded with a 7-2 run of their own that stretched into the final minutes of the quarter. Covane and Begole rounded out the quarter with field goals as the Patriots went into the final quarter leading 74-27.

UC kept their foot on the gas in the final quarter, highlighted by a trio of three-point buckets from Wilson, who also tacked on a field goal in her 11-point fourth quarter performance. Fisk would only manage three points the remainder of the contest, giving the Patriots the 93-30 victory.

Cumberlands shot a clean 52% on the game while out-rebounding the Bulldogs 52-24.

The Patriots return to Mid-South Conference action on Thursday, January 9, as they travel to Lebanon, TN to take on the Phoenix of Cumberland. Tip-off is slated for 7 PM.