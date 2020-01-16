Former Wildcat Larry Warford named to NFC Pro Bowl roster

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 09: Larry Warford #67 of the New Orleans Saints during a preseason game at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on August 09, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
(WYMT) - Former Wildcat Larry Warford was named to the NFC Pro Bowl roster, replacing Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin. Warford is also a Kentucky native, playing his high school football at Madison Central.

Warford has made the Pro Bowl in his three years with the Saints, dating back to 2017.

The Pro Bowl will take place on Sunday, January 26th between the conference championship games and the Super Bowl.

 
