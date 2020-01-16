Former Wildcat Larry Warford named to NFC Pro Bowl roster

Former Wildcat Larry Warford was named to the NFC Pro Bowl roster, replacing Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin. Warford is also a Kentucky native, playing his high school football at Madison Central.

Cowboys G Zack Martin to skip Pro Bowl next week following recent ankle surgery. He’s expected to be a full participant for spring workout program. Saints G Larry Warford will replace him on NFC roster. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 16, 2020

Warford has made the Pro Bowl in his three years with the Saints, dating back to 2017.

The Pro Bowl will take place on Sunday, January 26th between the conference championship games and the Super Bowl.