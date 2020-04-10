Former Wildcat Kahlil Whitney declares for NBA Draft

Former Kentucky forward Kahlil Whitney declared for the NBA Draft Friday according to ESPN.

"I have decided to declare for the 2020 NBA draft," Whitney told ESPN. "I truly believe in my development and grind. I want to thank my coaches, fans, trainers and family for ongoing support. My journey will be inspiring to kids and athletes all over the globe. #provethemwrong"

Whitney entered his freshman year as the number 12 recruit in ESPN's 2019 top 100. After averaging just 3.3 points and 1.7 rebounds, Whitney left the team in late January.

The NBA draft is currently scheduled for June 25