Former Wildcat Austin MacGinnis sings with Los Angeles Rams

After two seasons in the AAF and XFL, former Wildcat Austin MacGinnis signed with the Los Angeles Rams.

We’ve agreed to terms with former XFL kicker Austin MacGinnis + former CFL kicker Lirim Hajrullahu. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 13, 2020

MacGinnis kicked for the Memphis Express in the Alliance of American Football in 2019. He went a perfect 10/10 on field goal attempts, one of two kickers to accomplish the feat. He was also drafted by the XFL's Dallas Renegades, but the XFL season was suspended in November 2019.