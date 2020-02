After the Chiefs 31-20 win over the 49ers, a former Wildcat is walking away with a Super Bowl ring.

Matt House served as Kentucky's Defensive Coordinator/Insider Linebackers Coach for three seasons (2016-2018). House joined the Chiefs in 2019.

While at Kentucky, House's defenses anchored a team that reached three-straight bowl games for the first time since 2007 through 2009 and culminated in a 27-24 victory over Penn State in the 2019 Camping World Bowl.