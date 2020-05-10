Former UPIKE Head Coach shines in ACC role

Head Coach is a title Joanna Bernabei-McNamee is used to.

"Every stop I've made has helped my career and my time at Pikeville really allowed me to explore and develop my coaching style as a head coach because it had been many years since I was a head coach before that job," said Boston College Women's Basketball Head Coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee.

The former UPIKE head coach, added a new title to her resume in March winning ACC Coach of the Year.

"Yeah you know winning that award was very humbling and it’s still really hard for me to believe," added McNamee.

She stays humble about the award, saying without her team or her coaching staff, it would not be possible.

"You never get an award like that from your singular contribution, so that was really a team award that I was really happy with," added McNamee.

After only two seasons at Boston College, her friends and family members could not be more proud.

"Yeah, we're really proud of Joanna. anyone that knows Joanna knows she's gonna be successful in what she does," said Pikeville Head Football Coach.

While she says the award is nice, she still has her eyes on the prize.

"You know I always tell my players the same thing commitment is two feet in you can't have one foot in and one foot out so my two feet are in at Boston college and I love it there," added McNamee.

