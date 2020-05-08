Former UK lineman Larry Warford cut by Saints

Larry Warford will have to find a new home after he was cut by New Orleans on Friday afternoon.

New Orleans paid G Larry Warford a $750,000 roster bonus this spring, but save more than $7M against the cap with this move. The signings of Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill made this a necessity. https://t.co/58CoQDHW5R — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 8, 2020

As Ian Rapoport explains, cutting Warford will save the Saints $7 million. However, Rapoport does say that the former Cat will be one of the top free agents on the market. Warford made the Pro Bowl the past three seasons for the Saints.