Former UK lineman Larry Warford cut by Saints

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 09: Larry Warford #67 of the New Orleans Saints during a preseason game at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on August 09, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
By  | 
Updated: Fri 4:57 PM, May 08, 2020

NEW ORLEANS (WYMT) - Larry Warford will have to find a new home after he was cut by New Orleans on Friday afternoon.

As Ian Rapoport explains, cutting Warford will save the Saints $7 million. However, Rapoport does say that the former Cat will be one of the top free agents on the market. Warford made the Pro Bowl the past three seasons for the Saints.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus