Former Corbin native UK football great Rodger Bird dies at 76

Former UK All-American Rodger Bird died Saturday morning at the age of 76 at his home in Henderson.

Bird lettered for the Wildcats from 1963-65 totaling 1,699 career rushing yards with 21 touchdowns. The 'Corbin Comet' was All-SEC in 1964 and 65 and was named first-team All-American in 1965 by Time magazine.

Bird was a first-round pick of the Oakland Raiders but did not play offense in the NFL except as a punt returner. Bird played safety for Oakland.

In 2005, Bird was inducted into the UK Athletics Hall of Fame and is also a member of the Kentucky Athletic Hall of Fame

The Bird family is one of the most well-known families in Kentucky sports lore. All four brothers, Jerry, Rodger, Calvin, and Billy played either football or basketball at Kentucky. Rodger's son, Steve, was a star wideout with EKU and an All-American in 1982 when the Colonels won their second NCAA I-AA national title.