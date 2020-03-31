Former Magoffin County star Kennedi Stacy shines in first year at Transylvania

After scoring over 1,500 points at Magoffin County and being named 15th Region Player of the Year by the coaches, Kennedi Stacy looked to take the next step at Transylvania University.

"College was really competitive. I knew I had to work hard. I knew I had to reach for my goals basically."

Fortunately for the Pioneers, Stacy was more than up for the challenge as a freshman.

"I'm just so proud of her. Being able to go down there with my wife and daughters and watch her play at Transy. I felt like a proud dad sitting in the stands and cheering her on."

Stacy averaged 7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game for the Pioneers, who went 25-3 and won the HCAC regular season and conference tournament titles. The Magoffin County native was named to the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference All-Freshman team.

"I knew that from the time that I was little that I wanted to go to college and play basketball. It was always something that I dreamed of doing, so I always pushed myself and made sure that I got there. So it's a really big achievement for me to accomplish something like that."

Stacy hopes to get back on track once the COVID-19 outbreak gets handled.