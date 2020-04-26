Former Corbin star to join Western Alabama

Former Corbin Redhound Chase Sanders will join Western Alabama for the fall.

Sanders was a part of the 2018 13th Region championship Redhound team, as well as the 2017 13th Region runners-up team. In his senior season, Sanders led the team in scoring as he averaged 22.4 points per game.

Sanders originally signed with Action Sports Institute last year, but the program shut down later on.

Sanders averaged 22.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game at Shooting 4 Greatness Academy.