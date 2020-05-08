Former Athletes trade in uniforms for scrubs

Former Mountain Athletes went from playing to fighting for their community during the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's more of a stressful mentality. We are going into work every night weather we suspect someone to have the virus or not," said Former Pikeville Golfer, Basketball, and Softball star Kelli Tibbs.

"The community always gave back to me and I just want to do anything to help my community and my county," said Mark Jackson with Advent Health.

There is no doubt athletics are a key part of the mountain culture.

"Back in them days and still today kids grew up to play for the Clay County Tigers," said Jackson.

"It's what everybody did on Friday and Saturday night," said Angela Rice a former Clay County Tiger. "We went to the ball game and cheered on the Tigers."

Fighting a pandemic is much different than playing your county rival, but there is some comparison.

"Playing basketball taught me that if something is hard to do then you just have to work harder to get it accomplished. We learned early on that it wasn't gonna be easy.," said Rice who is a DO at Advent Health Manchester.

"Mark Jackson: The community, we are all working together. This hospital is working together, it's like a team in sports. You can't do it by one you have to have everybody working together in able to do it,￼" said Jackson.

While the pandemic is far more serious than sports, it's still a community rallying together.

"They said it best when they printed the T-shirts during the regional tournament. One town one team one goal," said Rice.

With the same kind of support that would be in the stands.

"Posting pictures of me and still saying they are still proud of me," said Tibbs who is in the ICU at Pikeville Medical Center. "I get tons of thank you's all the time and we're praying for you and that's something I got as an athlete and it's cool to see that carryover now."