Former Army QB to coach running backs and special teams at EKU

Record-setting Army quarterback Trent Steelman will coach the running backs and serve as co-special teams coordinator for the Eastern Kentucky University football program, head coach Walt Wells announced today

Steelman served as the offensive coordinator at Jacksonville University during the 2019 season.

During his collegiate career, Steelman was the first freshman to ever start at quarterback for Army. He set program records for career rushing touchdowns, single-season rushing touchdowns and rushing yards by a quarterback. He is also the only Army quarterback to throw for 2,000 yards in a career. He concluded his career in 2012 ranked 15th in NCAA history for rushing yards by a quarterback.

“I got to know Trent when I was at Western and he was a quarterback at Bowling Green High School,” said Wells. “I followed his career at Army where he was a renowned player. He has turned himself into a very good young coach. It’s good to have him come and work with our running backs and be our co-special teams coordinator. Having had success as a coordinator, he’ll bring a lot into our offensive room.”

Following the conclusion of his collegiate career, Steelman was selected to play in the 2013 East-West All-Star Shrine Game. He signed a free-agent contract with the Baltimore Ravens in 2015.

Steelman joined the staff at Jacksonville in 2016 as the wide receivers coach. In 2017 he added special teams coordinator to his responsibilities. During those two seasons, he coached an all-conference wide receiver, an honorable mention all-conference receiver and an all-conference long snapper.

In 2018, Steelman switched to coaching the quarterbacks and fullbacks while maintaining his duties as special teams coordinator. He tutored a first team all-conference and FCS Freshman All-America fullback and a quarterback who earned honorable mention all-conference recognition.

As the offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and fullbacks coach in 2019, Steelman saw his quarterback and running back earn first-team all-conference honors. The JU offense ranked fifth in the nation with 274.6 rushing yards per game and second with 18.57 yards per completion.

While at Jacksonville, Steelman recruited Florida, Texas, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland.